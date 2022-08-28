-
WINNER'S BAG
Winner's Bag: Rory McIlroy, TOUR Championship
August 28, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Rory McIlroy during Round 4 of the 2022 TOUR Championship. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy won the TOUR Championship and became the first player to win three FedExCup trophies. Here's a look inside his bag.
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai'li White 80 TX
5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (19 degrees @17.55)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X
Irons: TaylorMade Rors Proto (3-9)
Shaft: Project X 7.0
Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 Raw (46, 54, 60)
Shafts: Project X 6.5
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Hydro Blast
Grip: SuperStroke Pistol GT
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x (#22)
Grips: Golf Pride MCC