Winner's Bag: Rory McIlroy, TOUR Championship

Rory McIlroy won the TOUR Championship and became the first player to win three FedExCup trophies. Here's a look inside his bag.

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai'li White 80 TX

5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (19 degrees @17.55)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 9 X

Irons: TaylorMade Rors Proto (3-9)
Shaft: Project X 7.0

Wedges: TaylorMade MG3 Raw (46, 54, 60)
Shafts: Project X 6.5

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Hydro Blast
Grip: SuperStroke Pistol GT

Ball: TaylorMade TP5x (#22)

Grips: Golf Pride MCC

