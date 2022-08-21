-
Winner's Bag: Patrick Cantlay, BMW Championship
August 21, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Cantlay won the second FedExCup Playoffs event and defended his BMW Championship title from last season. Here's a look inside his bag.
RELATED: Final Leaderboard
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX
3-wood: Titleist 915 F (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70 TX
5-wood: Titleist TS2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana 80 TX
Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46-10F @47, 52-08F), Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (56-08M @57, 60-T)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X T5 Proto
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet