×
BACK
  • Highlights

    Winner's Bag: Patrick Cantlay, BMW Championship

  • Highlights

    Patrick Cantlay skips wedge to 6 feet and birdies at BMW Championship

Patrick Cantlay won the second FedExCup Playoffs event and defended his BMW Championship title from last season. Here's a look inside his bag.

RELATED: Final Leaderboard

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX

3-wood: Titleist 915 F (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70 TX

5-wood: Titleist TS2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana 80 TX

Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46-10F @47, 52-08F), Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (56-08M @57, 60-T)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X T5 Proto

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

PREVIOUS

Winner's Bag: Will Zalatoris, FedEx St. Jude Championship

PREVIOUS