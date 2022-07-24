-
WINNER'S BAG
Winner's Bag: Tony Finau, 3M Open
July 24, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Tony Finau won the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Tony Finau notched a come-from-behind victory at the 3M Open for his third PGA TOUR title. Here's a look inside his bag.
Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D Limited 70 TX
3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST (14 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D Limited 80 TX
Irons: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), Ping Blueprint (4-PW)
Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 X (3), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 120 TX (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50-12, 56-12), WedgeWorks Proto (60-T)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Tour Only WV 125 S (50-56), Nippon N.S. Pro Wedge 125 S (60)
Putter: Ping PLD Anser 2 prototype
Grip: Garsen Golf Quad Pro
Ball: Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot
Grips: Lamkin UTx