    Winner's Bag: Tony Finau, 3M Open

  Tony Finau won the 2022 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.

Tony Finau notched a come-from-behind victory at the 3M Open for his third PGA TOUR title. Here's a look inside his bag.

Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D Limited 70 TX

3-wood: Callaway Rogue ST (14 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D Limited 80 TX

Irons: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), Ping Blueprint (4-PW)
Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 105 X (3), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus 3 Tour 120 TX (4-PW)

Wedges: Ping Glide 4.0 (50-12, 56-12), WedgeWorks Proto (60-T)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Tour Only WV 125 S (50-56), Nippon N.S. Pro Wedge 125 S (60)

Putter: Ping PLD Anser 2 prototype
Grip: Garsen Golf Quad Pro

Ball: Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot

Grips: Lamkin UTx

