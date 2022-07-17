-
WINNER'S BAG
Winner's Bag: Cameron Smith, The Open Championship
-
-
July 17, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Cameron Smith won The 2022 Open Championship. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
Cameron Smith came from four shots back to win The Open at St. Andrews for his first major championship title.
Here's a look inside his bag and the equipment that helped lead him to the Claret Jug.
Driver: Titleist TSR2 (10 degrees @ 10.75 degrees, D4)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X
3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees @ 15.75 degrees, D4)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X
Irons: Mizuno Pro Hi-Fli (3, 3), Titleist T100 Black (5-9)
Shafts: KBS Tour 130 X Custom Matte Black
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 Jet Black (46-10F, 52-08F, 56-08M), Titleist WedgeWorks Proto Jet Black (60-T)
Shafts: KBS Tour 130 X Custom Matte Black
Putter: Scotty Cameron 009M Prototype
Grip: Scotty Cameron
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Super Tack