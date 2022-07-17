Winner's Bag: Cameron Smith, The Open Championship

Cameron Smith came from four shots back to win The Open at St. Andrews for his first major championship title.



Here's a look inside his bag and the equipment that helped lead him to the Claret Jug.

Driver: Titleist TSR2 (10 degrees @ 10.75 degrees, D4)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 6 X



3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees @ 15.75 degrees, D4)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus TR Blue 8 X



Irons: Mizuno Pro Hi-Fli (3, 3), Titleist T100 Black (5-9)

Shafts: KBS Tour 130 X Custom Matte Black



Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 Jet Black (46-10F, 52-08F, 56-08M), Titleist WedgeWorks Proto Jet Black (60-T)

Shafts: KBS Tour 130 X Custom Matte Black



Putter: Scotty Cameron 009M Prototype

Grip: Scotty Cameron

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Super Tack