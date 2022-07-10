×
BACK
  • WINNER'S BAG

    Winner's Bag: Xander Schauffele, Genesis Scottish Open

  • Xander Schauffele won the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)Xander Schauffele won the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Xander Schaufelle won the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday, giving him victories in back-to-back starts (Travelers Championship).

Here's a look inside his bag and the equipment that helped lead him to the trophy.

Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S (10.5 degrees @10 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai'li White 70 TX 

3-wood: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (15 degrees @14.5)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai'li White 70 TX

Irons: Mizuno MP-20 HMB (3), Callaway Apex TCB Raw (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (52-10S), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (56-10S), Titleist Vokey Design SM9 WedgeWorks (60T @61)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Putter: Odyssey O-Works #7 CH Red
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion 2.0 Tour (10 grams)

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Grips: Golf Pride MCC

PREVIOUS

Winner's Bag: J.T. Poston, John Deere Classic

PREVIOUS