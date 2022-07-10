-
WINNER'S BAG
Winner's Bag: Xander Schauffele, Genesis Scottish Open
July 10, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Xander Schauffele won the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Xander Schaufelle won the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open on Sunday, giving him victories in back-to-back starts (Travelers Championship).
Here's a look inside his bag and the equipment that helped lead him to the trophy.
Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S (10.5 degrees @10 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai'li White 70 TX
3-wood: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (15 degrees @14.5)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai'li White 70 TX
Irons: Mizuno MP-20 HMB (3), Callaway Apex TCB Raw (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Callaway Jaws Raw (52-10S), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (56-10S), Titleist Vokey Design SM9 WedgeWorks (60T @61)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Putter: Odyssey O-Works #7 CH Red
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion 2.0 Tour (10 grams)
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X
Grips: Golf Pride MCC