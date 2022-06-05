-
WINNER'S BAG
Winner's Bag: Billy Horschel, the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
-
-
June 05, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Billy Horschel at the 2022 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. (Ben Jared/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel battled tough conditions and a charging field but pulled away Sunday at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Muirfield Village. It is Horschel's seventh PGA TOUR win.
Here's a look inside Horschel's bag ...
Driver: Titleist TSi3 (8 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Black Smoke 70 6.5 TX
5-wood: Titleist TSi2 (18 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Black Smoke 80 6.5 TX
Irons: Titleist 620 CB (3), 620 MB (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X10
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (52-12F, 56-10S), Vokey WedgeWorks Proto (60-V @62)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Black Onyx S400
Putter: Ping Sigma 2 Tyne 4
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord