Winner's Bag: Justin Thomas, PGA Championship
May 22, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Justin Thomas defeated Will Zalatoris in a playoff to win his second PGA Championship. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas outlasted the competition to win his second careeer major championship at Southern Hills. Here's a look inside JT's bag.
Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX
3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX
5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X
Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 621.JT (5-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F @47.5, 52-12F @52.5, 56-14F @57), WedgeWorks (60-06K)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (52-60)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5 prototype
Grip: SuperStroke Pistol GT Tour
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord