  • Highlights

    Winner's Bag: Max Homa, Wells Fargo Championship

  • Highlights

    Max Homa dials in iron and birdies at Wells Fargo

Max Homa claimed his second Wells Fargo Championship after withstanding the conditions at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.

Check out the clubs he used to get it done.

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X

3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue Silver 130 MSI 80 TX

5-wood: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD XC 9 TX

Irons: Titleist T100S (4), Titleist T100 (5), Titleist 620MB (6-9)
Shafts: KBS $ Taper 130 X

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 50-12F, 56-14F, 60-04L)
Shafts: KBS $ Taper 130 X (46), KBS Hi Rev 2.0 125 S (50-60)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X T5.5 Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

