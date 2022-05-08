Winner's Bag: Max Homa, Wells Fargo Championship

-
Max Homa claimed his second Wells Fargo Championship after withstanding the conditions at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm.
Check out the clubs he used to get it done.
Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue Silver 130 MSI 80 TX
5-wood: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD XC 9 TX
Irons: Titleist T100S (4), Titleist T100 (5), Titleist 620MB (6-9)
Shafts: KBS $ Taper 130 X
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 50-12F, 56-14F, 60-04L)
Shafts: KBS $ Taper 130 X (46), KBS Hi Rev 2.0 125 S (50-60)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X T5.5 Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet