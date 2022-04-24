-
Highlights
Winner's Bag: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele, Zurich Classic of New Orleans
April 24, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele makes eagle on No. 7 at Zurich Classic
Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay partnered beautifully en route to a win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.
Take a look at the clubs they used at TPC Louisiana.
Patrick Cantlay
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX
3-wood: Titleist 915F (15 degrees), Titleist TS2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70 TX
Hybrid: Titleist TS2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 80 TX
Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46-10F @47, 52-08F), SM9 (56-08M @57), SM8 Prototype (62-08M @61)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5 Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Xander Schauffele
Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S (10.5 degrees @9.9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai'li White 70 TX
3-wood: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (15 degrees @14.5)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai'li White 70 TX
7-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (20 degrees @18.8)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai'li White 90 TX
Irons: Callaway Apex TCB Raw (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 (52-10S), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (56-10 @57), Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (60-06K@61)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Putter: Odyssey O-Works #7 CH Red
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion 2.0 Tour (10 grams)
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X LS Prototype
Grips: Golf Pride Z-Grip