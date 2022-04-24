Winner's Bag: Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele, Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay partnered beautifully en route to a win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Take a look at the clubs they used at TPC Louisiana.

Patrick Cantlay

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX

3-wood: Titleist 915F (15 degrees), Titleist TS2 (21 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70 TX

Hybrid: Titleist TS2 (21 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 80 TX

Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-9)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46-10F @47, 52-08F), SM9 (56-08M @57), SM8 Prototype (62-08M @61)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5 Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

Xander Schauffele

Driver: Callaway Rogue ST Triple Diamond S (10.5 degrees @9.9 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai'li White 70 TX

3-wood: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (15 degrees @14.5)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai'li White 70 TX

7-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (20 degrees @18.8)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai'li White 90 TX

Irons: Callaway Apex TCB Raw (4-PW)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 (52-10S), Titleist Vokey Design SM6 (56-10 @57), Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (60-06K@61)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Putter: Odyssey O-Works #7 CH Red

Grip: SuperStroke Traxion 2.0 Tour (10 grams)

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X LS Prototype

Grips: Golf Pride Z-Grip