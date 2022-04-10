×
    Winner's Bag: Scottie Scheffler, Masters Tournament

  Scottie Scheffler won the first major championship of his young career at Augusta National. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters by three shots. It's his fourth win in his last six starts on the PGA TOUR.

Check out the clubs he used to get it done at Augusta.

RELATED: Final leaderboard

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (8 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (16.5 degrees @15)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

Utility iron: Srixon Z U85 (3)
Shaft: Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X

Irons: Srixon ZU85 (4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F, 60-06K)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

