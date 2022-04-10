-
Highlights
Winner's Bag: Scottie Scheffler, Masters Tournament
April 10, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Scottie Scheffler won the first major championship of his young career at Augusta National. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler won the Masters by three shots. It's his fourth win in his last six starts on the PGA TOUR.
Check out the clubs he used to get it done at Augusta.
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (8 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (16.5 degrees @15)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
Utility iron: Srixon Z U85 (3)
Shaft: Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X
Irons: Srixon ZU85 (4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F, 60-06K)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet