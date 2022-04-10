Winner's Bag: Scottie Scheffler, Masters Tournament

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters by three shots. It's his fourth win in his last six starts on the PGA TOUR.

Check out the clubs he used to get it done at Augusta.

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (8 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X



3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (16.5 degrees @15)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X



Utility iron: Srixon Z U85 (3)

Shaft: Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X



Irons: Srixon ZU85 (4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100



Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F, 60-06K)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400



Putter: Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Prototype



Ball: Titleist Pro V1



Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet