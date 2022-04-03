-
Highlights
Winner's Bag: J.J. Spaun, Valero Texas Open
-
-
April 03, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
J.J. Spaun drills birdie putt at Valero
J.J. Spaun took home his first PGA TOUR title with a win at the Valero Texas Open.
Check out the clubs he used to get it done at TPC San Antonio.
RELATED: Final leaderboard
Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei Orange 70 TX
5-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (18 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana BF 80 TX
Irons: Srixon Z-U65 (2), Srixon ZX7 (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore (50, 54, 60 degrees)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Prototype
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet