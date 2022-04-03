Winner's Bag: J.J. Spaun, Valero Texas Open

J.J. Spaun took home his first PGA TOUR title with a win at the Valero Texas Open.

Check out the clubs he used to get it done at TPC San Antonio.

RELATED: Final leaderboard

Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X



3-wood: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei Orange 70 TX



5-wood: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (18 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana BF 80 TX



Irons: Srixon Z-U65 (2), Srixon ZX7 (4-PW)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100



Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore (50, 54, 60 degrees)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400



Putter: Scotty Cameron Prototype



Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond



Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet