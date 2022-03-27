Winner's Bag: Scottie Scheffler, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Former Texas Longhorn Scottie Scheffler held off Kevin Kisner in the final at Austin Country Club to win the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Take a look at the clubs Scheffler used to win.

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (8 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (16.5 degrees)

Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

Utility: Srixon Z U85 (3)

Shaft: Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X

Irons: Srixon ZX7 (4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)

Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F, 60-06K)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet