Winner's Bag: Scottie Scheffler, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Highlights
March 27, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Scottie Scheffler holes out from bunker for birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play
Former Texas Longhorn Scottie Scheffler held off Kevin Kisner in the final at Austin Country Club to win the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.
Take a look at the clubs Scheffler used to win.
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (8 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
Utility: Srixon Z U85 (3)
Shaft: Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid Tour X
Irons: Srixon ZX7 (4), TaylorMade P7TW (5-PW)
Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (50-12F, 56-14F, 60-06K)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Special Select Timeless Tourtype GSS Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet