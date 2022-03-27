-
Winner's Bag: Chad Ramey, Corales Puntacana Championship
March 27, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Chad Ramey rolls in lengthy birdie putt at Corales Puntacana
Chad Ramey got the job done in the Dominican Republic, winning the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship by one shot over Ben Martin and Alex Smalley.
Driver: Stealth Plus; 10.5
3-wood:SIM2; 15.0
Hybrid: SIM2 Max Hybrid; 19.0
Irons: P7MC; 3-PW
Wedges: MG3; 52, 58
Putter: Spider GT Notchback
Ball: TP5x