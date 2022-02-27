Winner's Bag: Sepp Straka, The Honda Classic

×
Sepp Straka became the first Austrian to win on the PGA TOUR after his Sunday charge at The Honda Classic. It's the 28-year-old's first TOUR title.

Check out the clubs he used to get it done.

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai’li White 60 TX

3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80 TX 

Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX 

Irons: Srixon ZX7 (4-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 

Wedges: Cleveland RTX4 (46, 52, 56, 60)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold

Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle 

Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

