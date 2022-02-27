-
Highlights
Winner's Bag: Sepp Straka, The Honda Classic
February 27, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Sepp Straka birdies the last in the rain to win at Honda
Sepp Straka became the first Austrian to win on the PGA TOUR after his Sunday charge at The Honda Classic. It's the 28-year-old's first TOUR title.
Check out the clubs he used to get it done.
RELATED: Final leaderboard
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai’li White 60 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80 TX
Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX
Irons: Srixon ZX7 (4-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold
Wedges: Cleveland RTX4 (46, 52, 56, 60)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold
Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle
Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet