Winner's Bag: Sepp Straka, The Honda Classic

Sepp Straka became the first Austrian to win on the PGA TOUR after his Sunday charge at The Honda Classic. It's the 28-year-old's first TOUR title.

Check out the clubs he used to get it done.

Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Kai’li White 60 TX



3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80 TX



Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW (19 degrees)

Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana DF 80 TX



Irons: Srixon ZX7 (4-9)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold



Wedges: Cleveland RTX4 (46, 52, 56, 60)

Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold



Putter: Odyssey Stroke Lab Tuttle



Ball: Srixon Z-Star Diamond



Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

