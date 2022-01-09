×
    Winner's Bag: Cameron Smith, Sentry Tournament of Champions

    Cameron Smith cards closing birdie to secure record-setting win at Sentry

Cameron Smith set a PGA TOUR scoring record to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

Check out the clubs he used to get it done. 

RELATED: Final leaderboard

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees, A1 SureFit)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X  

3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees @16, D4 SureFit)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X

7-wood: Titleist TS2 (18 degrees @19, D4 SureFit)
Shaft: UST Elements Red 8F5 (X)

Irons: Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi (3), Titleist T100 Black (5-9)
Shaft: KBS Tour 130 X Custom Matte Black

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52-08F, 56-08M, 60-10S)
Shafts: KBS Tour 130 X

Putter: Scotty Cameron 009M Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Super Tack

