Highlights
Winner's Bag: Cameron Smith, Sentry Tournament of Champions
January 09, 2022
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Cameron Smith cards closing birdie to secure record-setting win at Sentry
Cameron Smith set a PGA TOUR scoring record to win the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.
Check out the clubs he used to get it done.
Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees, A1 SureFit)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X
3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees @16, D4 SureFit)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 8 X
7-wood: Titleist TS2 (18 degrees @19, D4 SureFit)
Shaft: UST Elements Red 8F5 (X)
Irons: Mizuno Pro Fli-Hi (3), Titleist T100 Black (5-9)
Shaft: KBS Tour 130 X Custom Matte Black
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52-08F, 56-08M, 60-10S)
Shafts: KBS Tour 130 X
Putter: Scotty Cameron 009M Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Super Tack