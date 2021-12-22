-
The clubs Tiger Woods used at the PNC Championship
December 22, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Woods used his beloved Scotty Cameron GSS Newport 2 putter with which he won 14 of his 15 major championships. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Tiger Woods made his return to competitive golf at last week’s PNC Championship with some new additions to his golf bag, and of course, plenty of old standbys. Most notably: his immortal beloved, the Scotty Cameron GSS Newport 2 putter with which he won 14 of his 15 major championships.
We detailed Woods adding a 2022 prototype Bridgestone Tour B XS golf ball and TaylorMade Stealth Plus driver and 3-woods in-depth last week.
Interestingly, owing to the length of the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, which played at just over 7,100 yards, Woods didn’t see himself needing to hit any 5-woods. He didn’t arrive on site with the 19-degree TaylorMade M3 5-wood (Mitsubishi Diamana D+ White 80 TX shaft) that has been a fixture of his bag since 2018.
Given Woods’ fealty to the M3, which will be four generations old once the Stealth line flies into our airspace, we don’t expect him to transition out of the club.
Woods had his old TaylorMade SIM Titanium 3-wood in the bag ahead of the competition, but he appeared to only use the Stealth Plus in competition.(GolfWRX)
The clubs in Tiger’s bag for Team Woods second-place finish at the PNC Championship, below.
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (9 degrees @8.25)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60 TX(GolfWRX)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth Plus (15 degrees @13.5)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX(GolfWRX)
Irons: TaylorMade P7TW (3-PW)
Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100(GolfWRX)
Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 TW Grind (56-12, 60-11)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400(GolfWRX)
Putter: Scotty Cameron GSS Newport 2(GolfWRX)
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord 58R(GolfWRX)
Ball: Bridgestone Tour B XS (2022 Prototype)(GolfWRX)
