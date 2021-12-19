-
Highlights
Winner's Bag: John Daly and John Daly II, PNC Championship
December 19, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Team Daly closes with birdie and wins PNC Championship
John Daly and John Daly II carded a 15-under final round to win the PNC Championship.
Check out the clubs he used to get it done.
RELATED: Final leaderboard
John Daly
Driver: Tour Edge Exotics C721 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX
3-wood: Tour Edge Exotics EXS Pro (13.5 degrees)
Hybrid: Tour Edge Exotics EXS Pro (16, 20 degrees)
Irons: Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220 Ti-Utility (3), Tour Edge Exotics EXS Blade (5-9)
Wedges: Tour Edge Exotics EXS Blade (50, 54, 60)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Special Select Fastback 1.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
John Daly II
Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX 70 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium Rocket 3 (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 6.5 80 TX
Irons: TaylorMade P790 (3), TaylorMade P7MC (4-PW)
Shafts: Project X HZRDUS Black
Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (50-SB09, 56-SB12, 60-SB10)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Black Onyx
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura T5W
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord