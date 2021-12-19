×
    Winner's Bag: John Daly and John Daly II, PNC Championship

    Team Daly closes with birdie and wins PNC Championship

John Daly and John Daly II carded a 15-under final round to win the PNC Championship.

Check out the clubs he used to get it done. 

John Daly

Driver: Tour Edge Exotics C721 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX

3-wood: Tour Edge Exotics EXS Pro (13.5 degrees)

Hybrid: Tour Edge Exotics EXS Pro (16, 20 degrees)

Irons: Tour Edge Exotics EXS 220 Ti-Utility (3), Tour Edge Exotics EXS Blade (5-9)

Wedges: Tour Edge Exotics EXS Blade (50, 54, 60)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Special Select Fastback 1.5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

John Daly II

Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Blue RDX 70 TX

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium Rocket 3 (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Black 6.5 80 TX 

Irons: TaylorMade P790 (3), TaylorMade P7MC (4-PW)
Shafts: Project X HZRDUS Black 

Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (50-SB09, 56-SB12, 60-SB10)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 Black Onyx

Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura T5W

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

