Highlights
Winner's Bag: Viktor Hovland, Hero World Challenge
December 05, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Viktor Hovland came from six shots behind starting the final round to claim the Hero World Challenge title.
Check out the clubs he used to get it done.
Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees @ 8.4)
Shaft: Fujikura Speeder TR 661 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei Blue AV Raw 85 TX
7-wood: Ping G425 Max
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X
Irons: Ping i210 (4-PW)
Shafts: KBS Tour V 120 X (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50-SS, 56-SS), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 WedgeWorks (60)
Shafts: KBS Tour V 130 X
Putter: Ping PLD DS 72
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride MCC