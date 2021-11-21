×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
BACK
  • Highlights

    Winner's Bag: Collin Morikawa, DP World Tour Championship & Race to Dubai

  • Highlights

    All-access: Best Collin Morikawa and caddie conversations on the PGA TOUR

Collin Morikawa made five birdies in his last seven holes to overtake Rory McIlroy and win the DP World Tour Championship with a final-round 6-under 66 on Sunday.

In addition to Sunday's victory, Morikawa won The Open and World Golf Championships-Work Day Championship at The Concession to become the first American to win the European Tour's Race to Dubai.

Check out the clubs Morikawa used this week to get it done:


Driver: TaylorMade SIM (8 degrees @9.5)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60 TX

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium Rocket 3 (14 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX

5-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX

Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4), P7MC (5-6), TaylorMade P730 (7-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (50-09SB), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56-14F), TaylorMade MG2 (60)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: TaylorMade TP Juno Prototype
Grip: SuperStroke Tour 1.0

Ball: TaylorMade TP5 (2021)

Grips: Golf Pride Z-Grip Cord

 

PREVIOUS

Winner's Bag: Jason Kokrak, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open

PREVIOUS