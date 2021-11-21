-
Highlights
Winner's Bag: Collin Morikawa, DP World Tour Championship & Race to Dubai
November 21, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Collin Morikawa made five birdies in his last seven holes to overtake Rory McIlroy and win the DP World Tour Championship with a final-round 6-under 66 on Sunday.
In addition to Sunday's victory, Morikawa won The Open and World Golf Championships-Work Day Championship at The Concession to become the first American to win the European Tour's Race to Dubai.
Check out the clubs Morikawa used this week to get it done:
Driver: TaylorMade SIM (8 degrees @9.5)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium Rocket 3 (14 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX
5-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX
Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4), P7MC (5-6), TaylorMade P730 (7-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: TaylorMade MG2 (50-09SB), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56-14F), TaylorMade MG2 (60)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TaylorMade TP Juno Prototype
Grip: SuperStroke Tour 1.0
Ball: TaylorMade TP5 (2021)
Grips: Golf Pride Z-Grip Cord