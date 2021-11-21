-
Winner's Bag: Talor Gooch, The RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Talor Gooch makes birdie on No. 13 at The RSM Classic
Talor Gooch won The RSM Classic by three shots for his first PGA TOUR title. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy and native Oklahoman had no trouble with the Sea Island win, carding four straight rounds in the 60s and circling 20 birdies and two eagles along the way.
Check out the clubs he used this week to get it done.
Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond LS (9 degrees @8.3)
Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Blue 7 X
3-wood: Callaway Rogue (15 degrees @14)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX
Hybrid: Callaway Big Bertha Alpha 815 (20 degrees @17.5)
Shaft: Aldila Tour Blue Hy 105 TX
Irons: Callaway X-Forged ’21 (4-6), Callaway Apex MB ’21 (7-9)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 X
Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 Raw (46-10S, 52-10S @51.5, 56-10S@55.5, 60-08C)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Odyssey Tri Hot 2 Prototype
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro v1