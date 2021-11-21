Winner's Bag: Talor Gooch, The RSM Classic

×
Talor Gooch won The RSM Classic by three shots for his first PGA TOUR title. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy and native Oklahoman had no trouble with the Sea Island win, carding four straight rounds in the 60s and circling 20 birdies and two eagles along the way.

Check out the clubs he used this week to get it done.

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond LS (9 degrees @8.3)
Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Blue 7 X

3-wood: Callaway Rogue (15 degrees @14)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX

Hybrid: Callaway Big Bertha Alpha 815 (20 degrees @17.5)
Shaft: Aldila Tour Blue Hy 105 TX

Irons: Callaway X-Forged ’21 (4-6), Callaway Apex MB ’21 (7-9)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 X

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 Raw (46-10S, 52-10S @51.5, 56-10S@55.5, 60-08C)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Odyssey Tri Hot 2 Prototype

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

Ball: Titleist Pro v1

