Winner's Bag: Viktor Hovland, World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
November 07, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Viktor Hovland went back-to-back at Mayakoba for his third PGA TOUR victory. He won the World Wide Technology Championship by four with six birdies in the final round.
Check out the clubs he used to get it done.
RELATED: Final leaderboard | Why Hovland had to use Hahn's driver
Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 661 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei Blue AV Raw 85 TX
Irons: Ping i210 (3-PW)
Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 85 X (3), KBS Tour V 120 X (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50-SS, 56-SS), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (60)
Shafts: KBS Tour V 130 X
Putter: Ping PLD DS 72
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride MCC