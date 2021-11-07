×
    Winner's Bag: Viktor Hovland, World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

    Viktor Hovland's pin-high approach and birdie at Mayakoba

Viktor Hovland went back-to-back at Mayakoba for his third PGA TOUR victory. He won the World Wide Technology Championship by four with six birdies in the final round.

Check out the clubs he used to get it done. 

RELATED: Final leaderboard | Why Hovland had to use Hahn's driver

Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 661 TX

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei Blue AV Raw 85 TX

Irons: Ping i210 (3-PW)
Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 85 X (3), KBS Tour V 120 X (4-PW)

Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50-SS, 56-SS), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (60)
Shafts: KBS Tour V 130 X

Putter: Ping PLD DS 72

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Grips: Golf Pride MCC

