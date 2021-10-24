-
Highlights
Winner's Bag: Hideki Matsuyama, ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
October 24, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Hideki Matsuyama won the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP by five shots thanks to an eagle on the 18th hole. It was his first PGA TOUR title in his home country of Japan and seventh overall.
Check out the clubs he used to close out the victory.
Driver: Srixon ZX5 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (15 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 9 TX
5-wood: Cobra King RadSpeed Tour
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 9 TX
Irons: Srixon Z-Forged (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Wedges: Cleveland RTX 4 Forged Prototype (52-10, 56-8 @57.5, 60-08 @62)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (S400 in 52)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS
Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV
Grips: Iomic X