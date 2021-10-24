Winner's Bag: Hideki Matsuyama, ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

×
Hideki Matsuyama won the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP by five shots thanks to an eagle on the 18th hole. It was his first PGA TOUR title in his home country of Japan and seventh overall.

Check out the clubs he used to close out the victory. 

Driver: Srixon ZX5 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 TX

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM2 Titanium (15 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 9 TX

5-wood: Cobra King RadSpeed Tour
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 9 TX

Irons: Srixon Z-Forged (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Wedges: Cleveland RTX 4 Forged Prototype (52-10, 56-8 @57.5, 60-08 @62)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (S400 in 52)

Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS

Ball: Srixon Z-Star XV

Grips: Iomic X

