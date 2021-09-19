Winner's Bag: Max Homa, Fortinet Championship

×
Max Homa won the Fortinet Championship to kick off his 2021-22 season. He went 65-65 on the weekend at Silverado to hold off Maverick McNealy late on Sunday.

Check out the clubs he used to close out the victory. 

RELATED: Final leaderboard

Driver: Titleist TSI3 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue Black 130 MSI 60 TX

3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees, A1 SureFit setting)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue Silver 130 MSI 80 TX

5-wood: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD XC 9 TX

Irons: Titleist 620MB (4-9)
Shafts: KBS $ Taper 130 X

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46-10F, 50-12F, 56-14F, 60-04L)
Shafts: KBS $ Taper 130 X (46-56), KBS Hi Rev 2.0 125 S (60)

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 Prototype

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

