Highlights
Winner's Bag: Max Homa, Fortinet Championship
September 19, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Max Homa holes out for eagle from rough at Fortinet Championship
Max Homa won the Fortinet Championship to kick off his 2021-22 season. He went 65-65 on the weekend at Silverado to hold off Maverick McNealy late on Sunday.
Check out the clubs he used to close out the victory.
Driver: Titleist TSI3 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue Black 130 MSI 60 TX
3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees, A1 SureFit setting)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue Silver 130 MSI 80 TX
5-wood: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD XC 9 TX
Irons: Titleist 620MB (4-9)
Shafts: KBS $ Taper 130 X
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46-10F, 50-12F, 56-14F, 60-04L)
Shafts: KBS $ Taper 130 X (46-56), KBS Hi Rev 2.0 125 S (60)
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5.5 Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1