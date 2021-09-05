-
Highlights
Winner's Bag: Patrick Cantlay, TOUR Championship
September 05, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Cantlay sticks approach to set up birdie at TOUR Championship
Patrick Cantlay edged out Jon Rahm by one shot to win the TOUR Championship and claim the FedExCup. It's his second win in a row and fourth win in an incredible 2020-2021 season for Cantlay.
Check out the clubs he used to close out the win.
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX
3-wood: Titleist 915F (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70 TX
Hybrid: Titleist TS2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 80 TX
Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46-10F @47, 52-08F), SM8 (56-08M @57), SM8 Prototype (61)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet