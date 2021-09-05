Winner's Bag: Patrick Cantlay, TOUR Championship

×
Patrick Cantlay edged out Jon Rahm by one shot to win the TOUR Championship and claim the FedExCup. It's his second win in a row and fourth win in an incredible 2020-2021 season for Cantlay.

Check out the clubs he used to close out the win.

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX

3-wood: Titleist 915F (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70 TX

Hybrid: Titleist TS2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 80 TX

Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46-10F @47, 52-08F), SM8 (56-08M @57), SM8 Prototype (61)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

