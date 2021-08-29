Winner's Bag: Patrick Cantlay, BMW Championship

×
Patrick Cantlay picked up his third win of the season after defeating Bryson DeChambeau ina marathon playoff. The win at the BMW Championship takes Cantlay top of the FedExCup Standings heading to East Lake.

Check out the clubs he used to close out the win 

RELATED: Final leaderboard

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX

3-wood: Titleist 915F (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70 TX

Hybrid: Titleist TS2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 80 TX

Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46-10F @47, 52-08F, 56-08M @57), SM8 Prototype (61)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

