Highlights
Winner's Bag: Patrick Cantlay, BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Cantlay sinks 22-footer to force playoff at BMW Championship
Patrick Cantlay picked up his third win of the season after defeating Bryson DeChambeau ina marathon playoff. The win at the BMW Championship takes Cantlay top of the FedExCup Standings heading to East Lake.
Check out the clubs he used to close out the win
RELATED: Final leaderboard
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX
3-wood: Titleist 915F (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70 TX
Hybrid: Titleist TS2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 80 TX
Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (46-10F @47, 52-08F, 56-08M @57), SM8 Prototype (61)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet