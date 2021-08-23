-
Highlights
Winner's Bag: Tony Finau, THE NORTHERN TRUST
August 23, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tony Finau makes birdie on No. 16 at THE NORTHERN TRUST
Tony Finau ended his winless drought in a big way with a victory at THE NORTHERN TRUST. It took a playoff with Cameron Smith to decide things at Liberty National, with Finau prevailing on the first sudden-death hole.
Check out the clubs he used to close out the win
Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees @7, Big -)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 70 TX (45.25 inches, tipped 1.5 inch)
3-wood: Ping G400 Stretch (13 degrees @14)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX (42 inches)
Irons: Nike Vapor Fly Pro (3), Ping Blueprint (4-PW)
Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 105 X (3), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 120 X
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged (50-10, 56-10), Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (60-10S)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 125 X (50, 56), Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 125 Wedge
Putter: Ping PLD Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1