Highlights
Winner's Bag: Kevin Kisner, Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Kisner sticks approach to set up winning-birdie at Wyndham
Kevin Kisner was able to outlast a six-man playoff at the Wyndham Championship to win his fourth title on the PGA TOUR. Six players ties the record for most in a playoff, with Kisner making a birdie on the second sudden-death hole.
Check out the clubs he used to close out the victory.
Driver: Callaway GBB (8.5 degrees @9.5)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X
3-wood: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X
Hybrid: Callaway Apex Pro (18 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue Black 130 MSI 80 TX
Irons: Callaway Apex UT (21, 24 degrees), Callaway Apex Pro 2014 (5-9)
Shafts: Nippon Pro Modus3 120 TX
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (46-10F), Callaway Jaws Forged (54-12), Vokey Design SM8 WedgeWorks (60-T)
Shafts: Nippon Pro Modus3 125
Putter: Odyssey Exo Seven
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion Tour 2.0
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet