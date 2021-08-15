Winner's Bag: Kevin Kisner, Wyndham Championship

×
Kevin Kisner was able to outlast a six-man playoff at the Wyndham Championship to win his fourth title on the PGA TOUR. Six players ties the record for most in a playoff, with Kisner making a birdie on the second sudden-death hole.

Check out the clubs he used to close out the victory. 

RELATED: Final leaderboard

Driver: Callaway GBB (8.5 degrees @9.5)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X

3-wood: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X

Hybrid: Callaway Apex Pro (18 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue Black 130 MSI 80 TX

Irons: Callaway Apex UT (21, 24 degrees), Callaway Apex Pro 2014 (5-9)
Shafts: Nippon Pro Modus3 120 TX

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (46-10F), Callaway Jaws Forged (54-12), Vokey Design SM8 WedgeWorks (60-T)
Shafts: Nippon Pro Modus3 125

Putter: Odyssey Exo Seven
Grip: SuperStroke Traxion Tour 2.0

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

