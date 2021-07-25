×
    Winner's Bag: Cameron Champ, 3M Open

Cameron Champ picked up his third TOUR title at the 3M Open. Check out the clubs he used to close out the victory at TPC Twin Cities.

Driver: Ping G425 LST (10.5 degrees @9)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 75 TX

Irons: Ping i500 (3, 4), Ping iBlade (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X7

Wedges: TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe Raw (52, 56, 60)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Ping Prototype PLD Anser 4

Ball: Srixon Z-Star

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Align

