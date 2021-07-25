-
WINNER'S BAG
Winner's Bag: Cameron Champ, 3M Open
July 25, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Cameron Champ picked up his third TOUR title at the 3M Open. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Cameron Champ picked up his third TOUR title at the 3M Open. Check out the clubs he used to close out the victory at TPC Twin Cities.
Driver: Ping G425 LST (10.5 degrees @9)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw White 75 TX
Irons: Ping i500 (3, 4), Ping iBlade (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X7
Wedges: TaylorMade MG Hi-Toe Raw (52, 56, 60)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Ping Prototype PLD Anser 4
Ball: Srixon Z-Star
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Align