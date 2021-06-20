×
  • WINNER'S BAG

    Winner's Bag: Jon Rahm, U.S. Open

  • Jon Rahm recorded a 4-under 67 during the final round of the U.S. Open. (Harry How/Getty Images)Jon Rahm recorded a 4-under 67 during the final round of the U.S. Open. (Harry How/Getty Images)

Jon Rahm wins the U.S. Open for his sixth PGA TOUR victory. He’s now the fourth player from Spain to win a major. Check out the clubs he used to close out the victory at Torrey Pines. 

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond LS (10.5 degrees @10.2) 
Shaft: Aldila Tour Green 75 TX  

3-wood: Callaway Epic Speed Sub Zero Triple Diamond T (@14.2 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Tour Green 75 TX  

5-wood: Callaway Epic Speed Sub Zero Triple Diamond T (@18.1 degrees) 
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI (Black) 8 X  

Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW)
Shafts: Project X 6.5

Wedges: Callaway Jaws Forged “Rahmbo” (52-10, 56-12, 60-10)
Shafts: Project X 6.5

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

Grips: Golf Pride MCC (red/black)

