WINNER'S BAG
Winner's Bag: Jon Rahm, U.S. Open
June 20, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Jon Rahm recorded a 4-under 67 during the final round of the U.S. Open. (Harry How/Getty Images)
Jon Rahm wins the U.S. Open for his sixth PGA TOUR victory. He’s now the fourth player from Spain to win a major. Check out the clubs he used to close out the victory at Torrey Pines.
Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond LS (10.5 degrees @10.2)
Shaft: Aldila Tour Green 75 TX
3-wood: Callaway Epic Speed Sub Zero Triple Diamond T (@14.2 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Tour Green 75 TX
5-wood: Callaway Epic Speed Sub Zero Triple Diamond T (@18.1 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI (Black) 8 X
Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (4-PW)
Shafts: Project X 6.5
Wedges: Callaway Jaws Forged “Rahmbo” (52-10, 56-12, 60-10)
Shafts: Project X 6.5
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG Rossie S
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X
Grips: Golf Pride MCC (red/black)