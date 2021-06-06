×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
BACK
  • Highlights

    Winner's Bag: Patrick Cantlay, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • Highlights

    Patrick Cantlay's crucial 24-foot birdie putt at the Memorial

Patrick Cantlay edged out Collin Morikawa in a playoff to win his second title at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. It's his second win of the season and the fourth of his PGA TOUR career.

Check out the clubs he used to close out the victory.

RELATED: Final leaderboard

Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX

3-wood: Titleist 915F (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70 TX

Hybrid: Titleist 816 H2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 10 TX

Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (46-10F, 52-08F, 56-08M) Titleist Vokey SM8 (61 Proto)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300

Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x (2019)

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet

PREVIOUS

Winner's Bag: Jason Kokrak, Charles Schwab Challenge

PREVIOUS