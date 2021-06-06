-
Winner's Bag: Patrick Cantlay, the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
June 06, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Cantlay's crucial 24-foot birdie putt at the Memorial
Patrick Cantlay edged out Collin Morikawa in a playoff to win his second title at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide. It's his second win of the season and the fourth of his PGA TOUR career.
Check out the clubs he used to close out the victory.
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX
3-wood: Titleist 915F (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70 TX
Hybrid: Titleist 816 H2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 10 TX
Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (46-10F, 52-08F, 56-08M) Titleist Vokey SM8 (61 Proto)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300
Putter: Scotty Cameron Phantom X 5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x (2019)
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet