Extended Highlights
Winner's Bag: Rory McIlroy, Wells Fargo Championship
May 09, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Rory McIlroy’s Round 4 highlights from Wells Fargo
Rory McIlroy earned his third victory at the Wells Fargo Championship and his first win since 2019. Check out the clubs he used to get it done.
RELATED: Final leaderboard | McIlroy hangs on to win Wells Fargo Championship
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees @13.5)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80 TX
5-wood: TaylorMade SIM (19 degrees @18.25)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 90 TX
Irons: TaylorMade Rors Proto (3-9)
Shafts: Project X Rifle 7.0
Wedges: TaylorMade MG (48), MG2 TW (56 and 60)
Shaft: Project X Rifle 6.5
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Hydro Blast
Ball: 2021 TaylorMade TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride MCC