×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
BACK
  • Extended Highlights

    Winner's Bag: Rory McIlroy, Wells Fargo Championship

  • Extended Highlights

    Rory McIlroy’s Round 4 highlights from Wells Fargo

Rory McIlroy earned his third victory at the Wells Fargo Championship and his first win since 2019. Check out the clubs he used to get it done.

RELATED: Final leaderboard | McIlroy hangs on to win Wells Fargo Championship

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X 

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees @13.5)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 80 TX 

5-wood: TaylorMade SIM (19 degrees @18.25)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 90 TX

Irons: TaylorMade Rors Proto (3-9)
Shafts: Project X Rifle 7.0

Wedges: TaylorMade MG (48), MG2 TW (56 and 60)
Shaft: Project X Rifle 6.5

Putter: TaylorMade Spider X Hydro Blast

Ball: 2021 TaylorMade TP5x

Grips: Golf Pride MCC

PREVIOUS

Winner's Bag: Sam Burns, Valspar Championship

PREVIOUS