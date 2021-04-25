-
Highlights
Winner's Bag: Marc Leishman/Cameron Smith, Zurich Classic of New Orleans
-
-
April 25, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Marc Leishman holes out clutch birdie chip at Zurich Classic
Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith partnered beautifully en route to a win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Australian duo took down Charl Schwartzel and Louis Oosthuizen on the first playoff hole.
Take a look at the clubs they used at TPC Louisiana.
RELATED: Final leaderboard
Marc Leishman
Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond DS (10.5 degrees loft)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
4-wood: Callaway Epic Speed (16.5 degrees @15.5)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
Hybrid: Callaway Apex Pro (20 degrees @19)
Shaft: KBS Tour Proto Hybrid 105 X
Utility: Callaway Apex UT 2016 (24 degrees)
Shaft: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130 X (hard-stepped once)
Irons: Callaway Apex TCB (4-9)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130 X (hard-stepped once)
Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5 Raw (46-10S, 54-10S @54.75, and 60-08T @ 59.75 degrees)
Shafts: Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130 X
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #1 Wide S
Shaft: Red Stroke Lab
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X (2020)
Cameron Smith
Driver: Titleist TSi3 (10 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Yellow 60 6.5 TX
3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees)
Shaft: UST Mamiya Elements Platinum 8F5 X
7-wood: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: UST Elements Red 8F5 (X)
Irons: Titleist U500 (4), Titleist T100 Black (5-9)
Shaft: KBS Tour 130 Custom Matte Black X
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46-10F, 52-08F, 56-08M), WedgeWorks 60T
Shafts: KBS Tour 130 Custom Matte Black (46), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue Onyx X100 52, 56, 60 degrees)
Putter: Scotty Cameron 009M Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x