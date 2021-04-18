-
Highlights
Winner's Bag: Stewart Cink, RBC Heritage
April 18, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Stewart Cink swing comparison from 2004 to 2021
Stewart Cink joined Bryson DeChambeau as the only player with two PGA TOUR wins this season with a victory at the RBC Heritage. Check out the clubs he used to claim his third title at Harbour Town Golf Links.
Driver: Ping G425 Max (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD XC 6 TX (45.25 inches)
3-wood: Ping G425 Max (17.5 degrees @15.5)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 70 6.5 (45 inches, tipped 1 inch)
7-wood: Ping G410 (20.5 degrees @19.75)
Shaft: Accra FX 2.0 360 M5 (41.5 inches, tipped 2 inches)
Irons: Ping i210 (3, 5-UW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56-08M, 60-04L)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Putter: Ping Vault 2.0 Ketsch Stealth
Grip: Ping AVS Grey/White Palm Lock
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet