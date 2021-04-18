×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
BACK
  • Highlights

    Winner's Bag: Stewart Cink, RBC Heritage

  • Highlights

    Stewart Cink swing comparison from 2004 to 2021

Stewart Cink joined Bryson DeChambeau as the only player with two PGA TOUR wins this season with a victory at the RBC Heritage. Check out the clubs he used to claim his third title at Harbour Town Golf Links. 

RELATED: Final leaderboard

Driver: Ping G425 Max (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD XC 6 TX (45.25 inches)

3-wood: Ping G425 Max (17.5 degrees @15.5)
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 70 6.5 (45 inches, tipped 1 inch)

7-wood: Ping G410 (20.5 degrees @19.75)
Shaft: Accra FX 2.0 360 M5 (41.5 inches, tipped 2 inches)

Irons: Ping i210 (3, 5-UW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (56-08M, 60-04L)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Putter: Ping Vault 2.0 Ketsch Stealth
Grip: Ping AVS Grey/White Palm Lock

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 

PREVIOUS

Winner's Bag: Hideki Matsuyama, Masters Tournament

PREVIOUS