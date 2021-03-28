Winner's Bag: Billy Horschel, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

×
Billy Horschel held off former Texas Longhorn Scottie Scheffler in the final at Austin Country Club to win the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. 

Take a look at the clubs Horschel used to win his sixth PGA TOUR title.

RELATED: Final scoring, bracket

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Project X EvenFlow Riptide 65 6.5 TX

3-wood: Titleist TSi2 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZURDUS Smoke 70 6.5

5-wood: Titleist TSi2 (18 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZURDUS Smoke 80 6.5

Irons: Ping Blueprint (3, 5-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52-12F, 56-10S, 60-08V @62)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Ping Sigma 2 Tyne

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord

