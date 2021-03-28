-
Winner's Bag: Joel Dahmen, Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship
March 28, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Joel Dahmen got the job done in the Dominican Republic, winning the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship by one shot over Rafa Campos and Sam Ryder.
Take a look at the clubs Dahmen used to win his first title on the PGA TOUR.
Driver: Ping G425 LST (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana TB 60
3-wood: Ping G425 Max
Hybrid: Ping Anser (20 degrees)
Irons: PXG 0311 Gen2 (4-PW)
Wedges: PXG 0311 Sugar Daddy (50, 56, 60)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Roundback Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1