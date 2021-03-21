-
Highlights
Winner's Bag: Matt Jones, The Honda Classic
March 21, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Matt Jones makes birdie putt from 16-feet at Honda
Matt Jones managed the wind beautifully at PGA National to win The Honda Classic for his second PGA TOUR title. Take a look inside his bag and check out the clubs he used to get it done.
RELATED: Final leaderboard
Driver: Titleist TSi2 (10 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X
3-wood: Titleist TSi3 (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage Dual TiNi 80 TX
Irons: Mizuno MP Fli-Hi (2), Titleist 712MB (4-PW)
Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM7 (52-08F @51, 56-10S), SM8 (58-08M @60)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Newport 2 GSS Prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet