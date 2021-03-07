-
Highlights
Winner's Bag: Bryson DeChambeau, Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
-
-
March 07, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Bryson DeChambeau’s 377-yard tee shot leads to birdie at Arnold Palmer
Bryson DeChambeau claimed his eighth PGA TOUR victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard. Take a look inside his bag.
RELATED: Final leaderboard
Driver: Cobra King LTD Pro (7.5 degrees)
Shaft: LA Golf Tour AXS Blue 6 X
3-wood: Cobra King Prototype B (10.5 degrees)
Shaft: LA Golf BAD Prototype 70 TX (43")
3-wood: Cobra King SZ Tour (14.5 degrees @13.5)
Shaft: LA Golf BAD Prototype 80 TX (41")
Irons: Cobra King One Length Utility (4, 5), Cobra King Forged Tour One Length (6-PW)
Shafts: LA Golf Rebar Proto (37.5")
Wedges: Artisan Prototype (50 @47, 55 @52, 60 @58)
Shafts: LA Golf Rebar Proto
Putter: SIK Pro C-Series Armlock
Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X
Grips: Jumbo Max Light XL