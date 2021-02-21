-
Highlights
Winner's Bag: Max Homa, The Genesis Invitational
February 21, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Los Angeles native Max Homa beat Tony Finau on the second playoff hole to win The Genesis Invitational for his second PGA TOUR title. Take a look at what's in his bag.
Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue Black 130 MSI 60 TX
3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees, A1 SureFit setting)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue Silver 125 MSI 80 TX
7-wood: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD XC 9 TX
Irons: Titleist 620 MB (4-9)
Shafts: KBS $ Taper 130 X
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46-10F, 50-12F, 56-14F, 60-04L)
Shafts: KBS $ Taper 130 X (46-56), KBS Hi Rev 2.0 125 S (60)
Putter: Scotty Cameron T5W
Grips: Golf Pride BCC
Ball: Titleist Pro V1