Winner's Bag: Max Homa, The Genesis Invitational

Los Angeles native Max Homa beat Tony Finau on the second playoff hole to win The Genesis Invitational for his second PGA TOUR title. Take a look at what's in his bag.

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue Black 130 MSI 60 TX

3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees, A1 SureFit setting)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue Silver 125 MSI 80 TX

7-wood: Titleist TSi2 (21 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD XC 9 TX

Irons: Titleist 620 MB (4-9)
Shafts: KBS $ Taper 130 X

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (46-10F, 50-12F, 56-14F, 60-04L)
Shafts: KBS $ Taper 130 X (46-56), KBS Hi Rev 2.0 125 S (60)

Putter: Scotty Cameron T5W

Grips: Golf Pride BCC

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

