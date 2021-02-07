×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
BACK
  • Extended Highlights

    Winner's Bag: Brooks Koepka, Waste Management Phoenix Open

  • Extended Highlights

    Brooks Koepka’s Round 4 highlights at Waste Management

Brooks Koepka carded three birdies and one eagle on the back nine to win the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Take a look at the clubs in his bag.

RELATED: Final leaderboard

Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 (10.5 degrees @10)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX

3-wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX

Irons: Nike Vapor Pro (3), Srixon ZX7 (4-PW)
Shafts: Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 95 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)

Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52-12F, 56-10S), Vokey SM5 TVD (60-08ML)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord (Midsize) with one wrap of 2-way tape and one wrap of masking tape

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

PREVIOUS

Winner's Bag: Patrick Reed, Farmers Insurance Open

PREVIOUS