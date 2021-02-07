-
Extended Highlights
Winner's Bag: Brooks Koepka, Waste Management Phoenix Open
February 07, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Brooks Koepka carded three birdies and one eagle on the back nine to win the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Take a look at the clubs in his bag.
RELATED: Final leaderboard
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2 (10.5 degrees @10)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 70 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade M2 Tour HL (16.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ 80 TX
Irons: Nike Vapor Pro (3), Srixon ZX7 (4-PW)
Shafts: Fujikura Pro Tour Spec 95 X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52-12F, 56-10S), Vokey SM5 TVD (60-08ML)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron T10 Select Newport 2
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord (Midsize) with one wrap of 2-way tape and one wrap of masking tape
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x