Winner's Bag: Patrick Reed, Farmers Insurance Open
January 31, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Patrick Reed picked up his 9th PGA TOUR title with a win at the Farmers Insurance Open. He carded a final-round 68 on the South Course at Torrey Pines. Take a look at the clubs in his bag.
Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue Silver 125 MSI 70TX
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM (15)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue Black 130MSI 80 TX
Hybrid: Callaway Apex Pro (20)
Shaft: UST Mamiya Recoil Prototype 95
Irons: Grindworks Patrick Reed Prototype (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Artisan Proto (51), Vokey SM8 (56-08M), Vokey SM6 (60-04LAD+ @61)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Rat
Ball: Titleist Pro V1