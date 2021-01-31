Winner's Bag: Patrick Reed, Farmers Insurance Open

×
Patrick Reed picked up his 9th PGA TOUR title with a win at the Farmers Insurance Open. He carded a final-round 68 on the South Course at Torrey Pines. Take a look at the clubs in his bag.

Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue Silver 125 MSI 70TX

3-wood: TaylorMade SIM (15)
Shaft: Aldila Rogue Black 130MSI 80 TX

Hybrid: Callaway Apex Pro (20)
Shaft: UST Mamiya Recoil Prototype 95

Irons: Grindworks Patrick Reed Prototype (4-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

Wedges: Artisan Proto (51), Vokey SM8 (56-08M), Vokey SM6 (60-04LAD+ @61)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Scotty Cameron Tour Rat

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

