-
Highlights
Winner's Bag: Si Woo Kim, The American Express
-
-
January 24, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Si Woo Kim sinks clutch birdie putt to take lead at The American Express
Si Woo Kim carded four rounds in the 60s to win The American Express. The youngest winner in PLAYERS history now has three PGA TOUR titles. Here's a look inside his winning bag.
RELATED: Final leaderboard
Driver: Callaway Epic Speed (8.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 70 X
Fairway woods: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (13.5 and 18 degrees)
Shafts: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro ’19 (3-PW)
Shafts: KBS Tour V 125 S+
Wedges: Callaway MD5 Jaws (56-10S, 60-8C)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Madison
Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X