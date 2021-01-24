Winner's Bag: Si Woo Kim, The American Express

×
Si Woo Kim carded four rounds in the 60s to win The American Express. The youngest winner in PLAYERS history now has three PGA TOUR titles. Here's a look inside his winning bag. 

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed (8.5 degrees)
 Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 70 X

Fairway woods: Callaway Mavrik Sub Zero (13.5 and 18 degrees)
Shafts: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

Irons: Callaway Apex Pro ’19 (3-PW)
Shafts: KBS Tour V 125 S+

Wedges: Callaway MD5 Jaws (56-10S, 60-8C)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Madison

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X

