Highlights
Winner's Bag: Kevin Na, Sony Open in Hawaii
January 17, 2021
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Na birdies No. 18 to clinch win at the Sony Open
Kevin Na earns his fifth PGA TOUR victory after a stellar final-round 65 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Here's a look inside his winning bag.
Driver: Callaway GBB Epic (9 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD GP 6 TX
3-wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana RF 70 TX
5-wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (18 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana RF 80 TX
Hybrid: PXG 0317 X Gen 2 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95X
Irons: Callaway Rogue Pro (4), Callaway Apex Pro 16 (5-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (54), Vokey Design prototype (’18) (60/06K )
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Odyssey Toulon Madison
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Plus4
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x