Winner's Bag: Kevin Na, Sony Open in Hawaii

Kevin Na earns his fifth PGA TOUR victory after a stellar final-round 65 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Here's a look inside his winning bag. 

RELATED: Final leaderboard

Driver: Callaway GBB Epic (9 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD GP 6 TX

3-wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana RF 70 TX

5-wood: Callaway Epic Flash Sub Zero (18 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana RF 80 TX

Hybrid: PXG 0317 X Gen 2 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 95X

Irons: Callaway Rogue Pro (4), Callaway Apex Pro 16 (5-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Wedges: Callaway Mack Daddy 4 (54), Vokey Design prototype (’18) (60/06K )
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

Putter: Odyssey Toulon Madison

Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Plus4

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

