Highlights
Winner's Bag: Team Thomas, PNC Championship
December 20, 2020
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
Justin & Mike Thomas finish with a birdie on No. 18 at PNC Championship
The team of Justin and Mike Thomas took the title at the PNC Championship after a final-round 57. Both of these golf bags are well thought out leaving each player with a ton of versatility and very little to chance.
Take a closer look below.
Mike Thomas WITB
Driver: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 50 S
3-wood: Titleist TSi3 (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kuro Kage 60 S
Utilities: Titleist U510 (2, 3)
Shafts: Mitsubishi Tensei Blue CK Pro 70 S
Irons: Titleist CNCPT CP-03 (5-P, W)
Shafts: Mitsubishi Tensei Red CK Pro 70 S
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (54-14F, 60-12D)
Shaft: True Temper Dynamic Gold S200
Putter: Scotty Cameron Studio Design Prototype 1.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Justin Thomas WITB
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 60 TX
3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei AV Raw Blue 85 TX
5-wood: Titleist 915 Fd (18 degrees @18.75)
Shaft: Fujikura Motore Speeder VC 9.2 Tour Spec X
Irons: Titleist T100 (4), Titleist 620 MB (5-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design Raw SM7 (46-10F @47.5, 52-12F @52.5), Vokey SM8 (56-14F @57), Titleist Vokey Design WedgeWorks (60T @ 60.5)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (52-60)
Putter: Scotty Cameron X5.5 Tour Prototype
Grip: SuperStroke Pistol GT Tour
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Cord