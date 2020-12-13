-
WINNER'S BAG
Winner's Bag: English/Kuchar, QBE Shootout
-
-
December 13, 2020
By GolfWRX, PGATOUR.COM
- Harris English and Matt Kuchar finished the week at 37 under for a nine-shot win. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Harris English and Matt Kuchar won the QBE Shootout for the third time to go along with two runner-up finishes. They become the first team to take the title three times.
Take a look at the clubs each used to get it done at Tiburon.
Harris English
Driver: Ping G400 (9 @9.2 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Chemical Kuro Kage XTS 70 X
3-wood: Ping G400 (14.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Blue Tour Spec 7 X
Irons: Ping G410 Crossover (20 @21 degrees), Ping Blueprint (4-9)
Shafts: Fujikura Atmos Black Hybrid 9X (3), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (4-9)
Wedges: Ping Glide 3.0 (46SS, 52SS, 56SS), Ping Glide Forged (60SS)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (46, 52,56), True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 (60)
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Align
Putter: Ping Scottsdale Hohum
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Matt Kuchar
Driver: Bridgestone Tour B JGR Proto (9.5 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Max (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Speeder Evolution 757 X
Hybrids: Bridgestone Tour B XD-H (18 degrees), Ping Anser (20)
Shafts: Fujikura Motore Speeder TS 8.8 X flex
Irons: Bridgestone J15CB (5-PW)
Shafts: KBS Tour V 110S (SST Pured)
Wedges: Bridgestone J40 Forged (52 bent to 51 degrees); Cleveland RTX ZipCore Raw (58 bent to 57 degrees, 62-6LO bent to 63)
Shafts: KBS Tour 120S
Putter: Bettinardi DASS KM-1 Arm Lock
Grip: Lamkin Arm Lock
Ball: Bridgestone Tour B X
Grips: Iomic X-Grip