-
-
Winner's Bag: Viktor Hovland, Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN
-
December 06, 2020
By GolfWRX
- December 06, 2020
-
Highlights
Viktor Hovland sticks approach and putts birdie on No. 18 to win at Mayakoba
Viktor Hovland birdied the 72nd hole to secure the win at the Mayakoba Golf Classic presented by UNIFIN. The young Norwegian becomes the fifth European player with multiple TOUR titles before the age of 24 since 1945. The other four? Seve Ballesteros, Rory McIlroy, Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm.
Take a look at the clubs he used to get it done.
RELATED: Final leaderboard
Driver: Ping G425 LST (9 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZURDUS Smoke RDX Black 6.5
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees @ 14.5)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei Blue AV Raw 85 TX
Irons: Callaway X Forged UT (21 degrees), Ping i210 (4-PW)
Shafts: Graphite Design Tour AD DI-85 X Hybrid (21), KBS Tour 120 X (4-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide 3.0 (50-SS, 56-SS @55) Vokey WedgeWorks (60T)
Shafts: KBS Tour-V 130 X
Putter: Ping PLD Prototype “Hovi”
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.