-
-
Winner's Bag: Brian Gay, Bermuda Championship
-
November 01, 2020
By GolfWRX
- November 01, 2020
-
Highlights
Brian Gay birdies first playoff hole to win Bermuda
Brian Gay is back in the winner's circle for the first time since 2013 with a playoff victory at the Bermuda Championship. Here's a look inside his winning bag.
RELATED: Final leaderboard
Driver: TaylorMade SIM (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 6 X
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM (15 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Blue 7 X
Hybrid: Callaway Apex (20)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Tensei CK Pro White 90 TX
Irons: Srixon Z-U45 (23 degrees), Srixon Z-745 (5-PW)
Shafts: Project X 6.0
Wedges: Vokey SM8 Raw (50-12F, 56-14F@55, 60-10S@59)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Spinner
Putter: Scotty Cameron Custom TN2
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.