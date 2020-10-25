-
Winner's Bag: Patrick Cantlay, ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD
October 25, 2020
By GolfWRX
Patrick Cantlay held off Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm to win the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP @ SHERWOOD for his third PGA TOUR victory. Here's a look inside his winning bag.
Driver: Titleist TS3 (9.5 @ 8.75 degrees, C1 Setting)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70 TX
3-wood: Titleist 915F (15 degrees, B1 Setting)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana ZF 70 TX
Hybrid: Titleist 816 H2 (21 degrees, B1 Setting)
Shaft: Fujikura Atmos Black 9 X
Irons: Titleist 718 AP2 (4-9)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 Tour Issue S400
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 (46-10F, 52-08F, 56-08M) Titleist Vokey SM8 (61 Proto)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S300
Putter: Scotty Cameron GSS prototype
Golf ball: Titleist Pro V1x (2019)
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
