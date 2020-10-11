-
-
Winner's Bag: Martin Laird, Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
-
October 11, 2020
By GolfWRX
- October 11, 2020
-
Highlights
Martin Laird birdies second playoff hole to win at Shriners
Martin Laird won the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open for a second time to give him four career victories on the PGA TOUR. Here's a look at what the Scot has in his bag.
RELATED: Final leaderboard
Driver: Ping G410 LST (9 degrees)
Shaft: Project X HZURDUS Smoke Black 70G 6.5
3-wood: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana BF 70 TX
5-wood: TaylorMade R15 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana S+ 80 TX
Irons: (4-PW) Srixon Z785
Shafts: Project X 6.5
Wedges: Cleveland RTX 3 "Raw" (52-10), Cleveland RTX 4 "Raw" (56-10 FULL, 60-9 MID)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.