Winner's Bag: Sergio Garcia, Sanderson Farms Championship
October 04, 2020
By GolfWRX
- October 04, 2020
Sergio Garcia birdied the final hole to win the Sanderson Farms Championship for his 11th PGA TOUR title. Here's a look inside his bag.
Driver: TaylorMade SIM (9 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 Z
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM “Rocket 3” (14 degrees @14.5)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X
5-wood: TaylorMade SIM Titanium (19 degrees @18.5)
Shaft: Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X
Irons: Ping Blueprint (3-PW)
Shafts: Nippon Pro Modus3 Tour 130 X
Wedges: Vokey SM8 (54-12D @52, 58-T)
Shafts: Nippon Pro Modus3 Tour 130 X
Putter: TaylorMade Spider X
Grip: SuperStroke Tour
Grips: SuperStroke S-Tech
Ball: TaylorMade TP5
