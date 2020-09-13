-
Winner's Bag: Stewart Cink, Safeway Open
September 13, 2020
By GolfWRX
- September 13, 2020
Stewart Cink makes clutch birdie at No. 18 at Safeway Open
Stewart Cink won his first PGA TOUR title since 2009 with a victory at the Safeway Open. With his son Reagan on the bag, he carded back-to-back rounds of 65 to seal the seventh win of his career.
Driver: Ping G410 LST (10.5 degrees @ 11.5)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD XC 6 TX
3-wood: Ping G410
Shaft: Project X HZRDUS Smoke Green 70
7-wood: Ping G410 (20.5 degrees @ 19.75)
Shaft: Accra FX 2.0 360 M5
Irons: Ping i210 (4-UW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 Raw (56-08M, 60-04L)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 (+1/2", D6 swing weight)
Putter: Ping Vault 2.0 Ketsch
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
